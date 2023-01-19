The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos Command, said it generated N20.9 billion between January and December 2022.

The revenue generation was an increase from the N19 billion the command earned in 2021.

A statement by Juliana Tomo, the Spokesman of the Command, said that the MMIA Customs had a revenue improvement of N1,849,747,265.85 when compared to the previous year.

Contributing factor: The statement quoted Mohammed Gidado, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) as saying that the revenue improvement was made possible due to an improved integrity of passengers’ in the declaration of goods and high level of compliance towards voluntary payment of courier parcels, passengers accompanied and unaccompanied baggage duty.

Besides, Gidado explained that during the December 2022 review, the command collected the sum of N1,758,585,087.54 as revenue generated from the command. The statement added:

“The Sum of N1,620,044,911.45 only was the revenue collected within same period in 2021. This simply implies that the command had an increased sum of N393,303,360.75 in 2022.

“The seamless travellers’ clearance procedure adopted by the command as initiated by the CAC over the period is worthwhile as evidenced in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command revenue collected from August to December 2022.”

The statement hinted that this increased performance demonstrates the effectiveness the strategies that were adopted last year. The Command expects an even better performance going forward.