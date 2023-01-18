Nigerians have reacted to the explanation of the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, to the recent killing a Nigerian at the Alaba Rago market.

In a statement shared via his Twitter handle, Hundeyin explained that the officer’s reaction was in a bid to retreat from the armed mob attack.

But his explanation has since stirred reactions from Nigerians across social media. And many of the reactions are negative.

What Hundeyin said: In his Twitter post, Hundeyin said the police officers went to Alaba Rago to arrest a suspect when they got attacked. According to him, police officers are allowed to use their firearms when they are under attack.

He, however, noted that following the outcome of the operation, a detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident,

“Policemen of Okokomaiko Division today went into Alaba Rago Market to effect the arrest of a suspect but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders. In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in a fatal injury to one of the attackers.”

“To be clear on this, if our officers come under any attack such that their lives are in danger, and there is no other way to get out of that danger, they will use firearms! Firearms are not ornamental!”

How Nigerians are reacting: Nigerians have since taken to Twitter to express their thought on the comment made by the police spokesperson.

Rinu Oduala, a Human Rights advocate, expressed hatred for the police PRO for trying to justify the death of a citizen even when the investigation is yet to commence.

You are just a paid hack for the police and I hate so much that some people don’t see through you. Investigations have not even started but you already justified the death of a citizen. Again Benjamin, God will pûnish you. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) January 17, 2023

Timothy questioned the need for investigation when a conclusion has already been made on the part of the police.

Investigation? After you've put out this kind of perversive narrative. My dear brother, you've consistently and overtime earned yourself a reputation of evil. Sadly, nobody trusts you anybody. Cheers — Timothy || (@Timothy_Kingmen) January 17, 2023

Like Timothy, Richardson also questioned the essence of investigation.

No point investigating anymore since you have already made a PERFECT EXCUSE for what happened “In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers.” Now, that’s their excuse for firing. — Richardson 🇳🇬🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@IfeLove42552937) January 17, 2023

For Olufemi Banjoko, having to enter the market with a gun and shoot where market activities are on is unprofessional.

Must they enter a market with guns? What happened to handcuffs and Kondo? A suspect, not yet a criminal o and the officer decided to shoot inside the market? To me I think it's not professional enough — Olufemi Banjoko (@banjoko_olufemi) January 17, 2023

Dammie said the same rule should be applicable when a policeman threatens the life of a civilian.

That means if a police also threatens my life when I am not guilty of any offence, I HV the right to defend myself in any way possible…Thanks for the insight — Dammie🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Omo_Willy_Willy) January 18, 2023

Eleniyan suggested the use of body-worn cameras for Nigerian police just like it is done in developed countries.

Can't the federal govt mandate BWCs for police officers nationwide and for special purpose arrests like this? We can't continue like this in 2023. US police makes use of BWCs and it provides accurate pictures of what transpires in any event. BWCs should be made mandatory. — Eleniyan (@Eleniyan_11) January 18, 2023