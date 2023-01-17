The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) is calling for application into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Available positions are open to candidates for full-time appointment to fill existing vacancies in various positions.

All applications are to be completed and submitted within two weeks from the 16th of January 2023 when the application was opened.

What you need to know: To apply, applicants would need to log on to this portal from Monday, 16th January 2023, and fill out and submit the application form online.

Shortlisted candidates shall write a computer-based test and an Appropriate time and date shall be communicated to such persons.

Candidates are not expected to apply multiple times as this may lead to disqualification

Available position and criteria: positions are opened in 3 categories namely under the Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre and Assistant Cadre.

Superintendent Cadre: Applicants for Superintendent of Immigration (SI) CONPASS 11 Professional must possess a minimum of first Degree (MBBS) from a recognized Institution of higher learning and an NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

Applicants for Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) CONPASS 10 Professional must possess a minimum of a first Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution of higher learning and an NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate.

Applicants for Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI II) CONPASS 08 must be holders of a Bachelor’s Degree, Higher National Diploma or its equivalent from a recognized Institution.

Inspectorate Cadre: An applicant for Inspector of Immigration (II) CONPASS 07 (Nursing) must be the holder of RN, RM or both. In addition, they must have also attended the registration of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMC)

An applicant for Assistant Inspector Of Immigration (All), General Duty, CONPASS 06 must be the holder of a National Diploma (ND), NCE or its equivalent obtained from recognized Institutions.

Assistant Cadre: Applicants for Immigration Assistant III (IA III) CONPASS 03 General Duty must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO, GCE or Its equivalent with a minimum of Four (4) credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which must include English and Mathematics.

Immigration Assistant III (IA III CONPASS 03 Artisans are needed to fill the role of Motor Driver and Mechanic

General Requirement:

Must be Nigerians by birth;

Must have National Identity Number;

Must be holders of the requisite qualifications and certificates;

Must be fit and present certificates of medical fitness from Government recognized hospitals;

Must be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offences;

Must pass a drug test;

Must not be financially embarrassed;

Must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years except for Doctors and Pharmacists who must not be more than 35 Years;

Height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females;

Chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men;

Computer literacy will be of added advantage;

Any certificate or qualification not declared and accepted during documentation, shall not be accepted after the recruitment;