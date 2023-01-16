The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.31% to close at 52,348.82 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N253 billion to close at N28.512 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 1.45%. The stock market has advanced by 753.16 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as PRESCO led 20 gainers, and 23 losers topped by CHELLARAM at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 52,348.82 points

Previous ASI: 52,512.48 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.31%

Y-T-D: 1.45%

Market Cap: N28.512 trillion

Volume: 221.8million

Value: N3.24 billion

Deals: 5,219

NGX Top ASI gainers

PRESCO up + 9.67% to close at N150.80

WAPIC up + 9.52% to close at N0.46

FTNCOCOA up + 7.14% to close at N0.30

RTBRISCOE up + 6.90% to close at N0.31

ABCTRANS up + 6.90% to close at N0.31

NGX Top ASI losers

CHELLARAM down – 9.70% to close at N1.21

PRESTIGE down – 8.70% to close at N0.42

LIVESTOCK down – 7.69% to close at N1.20

MBENEFIT down – 6.25% to close at N0.30

HONYFLOUR down – 6.22% to close at N2.26

Top 3 by Volume

UBA – 22,932,760

GTCO–20,031,373

TRANSCORP– 14,593,537

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N482,501,863

ZENITHBANK– N336,303,312

NESTLE- N323,298,376