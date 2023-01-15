Organizations now depend more than ever on programming languages thanks to technological advancements. Business goals are also easy to accomplish with the help of programming languages.

It is therefore critical to have a solid understanding of which programming languages are most in demand in the market if you want to succeed as a programmer.

Here are 9 programming languages according to Fullstack Academy which you can learn this year:

1. JavaScript

Javascript is thought to be the best programming language to use. You are aware of the wide range of applications this language has since it is widely used in the creation of websites, web servers, video games, and other applications.

2. SQL

SQL together with Python is needed for the efficient use of data in web applications. SQL knowledge is usually a must-have skill for prospective data professionals for roles such as database administrator, data analyst, and QA engineer.

SQL, unlike the other coding languages on the list, allows for the storage, extraction, and manipulation of data within an existing database.

SQL, as the primary database programming language, has its own markup that must be learned in order to communicate with databases effectively. Programmers who want to work with apps that use intensive-use databases, such as social media platforms, payment processors, and music libraries, should learn SQL.

3. Rust

Like C and C++, Rust was created by the Mozilla Corporation and is mostly used for low-level systems development. However, Rust adds a focus on security and speed to the mix. Restricting programs from accessing memory locations they shouldn’t, may result in unexpected behavior and system crashes, Rust places an emphasis on developing “safe code.”

Rust’s benefits have led several major organizations, including Dropbox and Coursera, to use it internally for operational needs. Its programming abilities are likely to pay off handsomely, even though it could be a little trickier to understand than other introductory languages because of how popular it is expected to become in the near future.

4. Golang (Go)

Many people are familiar with Google’s Go programming language. Go quickly gained worldwide attention due to its ability to handle multicore and networked systems, as well as massive codebases. Golang is one of the best programming languages to learn in terms of earnings and opportunities.

5. Python

Python is a server-side language that can boast of having a variety of uses. Python can handle both basic scripting and complex web applications. Python has significantly facilitated developers’ use of a variety of programming idioms. It is regarded as one of the most approachable and useful programming languages.

If the goal is to create dynamic web elements like animated graphics, interactive maps, and others.

6. Swift

Swift is a relatively new programming language but finds its spot in the top 10 best programming languages for earnings and opportunities because of its speed, performance, and security. Additionally, Swift is an easy language to learn.

7. Ruby

Ruby is popular among web developers because it has an easy-to-read and written syntax. Another feature worth noting is that its object-oriented architecture supports procedural and functional programming notation.

8. C#

The ability of C# to support the concepts of object-oriented programming is one of the major reasons behind its increasing popularity. It is considered to be ideal for applications on Windows, Android, and iOS, which makes it one of the top programming languages for earnings and opportunities.

9. Scala

Scala, is an offshoot of Java and is a functional programming language that enables engineers to improve their code quality to the level of pure mathematics. Scala supports concurrent programming, enabling the parallel execution of intricate processes. It is a strongly typed language as well. Engineers have the freedom to design and develop their own data types, giving them the assurance that huge swathes of defects are unavoidable at runtime.