Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has denied claims that he wanted a third term while in office as president of the country, saying that he could have gotten it if he wanted as he is audacious enough to get it.

This is as the former president said he won’t join the campaign train of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, noting that he has done his best by giving his endorsement through the letter he wrote.

This was made known on Thursday by Obasanjo while speaking at a virtual engagement organized by the African Leadership Group with the theme, “Leadership and nation-building,” and anchored by Pastor Itua Ighodalo.

Obasanjo refutes third term claim

While speaking on the alleged plans to get a third term when he was in office as president, Obasanjo said he would have had it if he wanted.

He said, ‘’I never asked for a third term. If I wanted a third term, I would have got it. I am audacious enough to know how to get it.’’

On joining a campaign train, Obasanjo said, “I am not in the campaign train. I’ve used the benefit of my experience and I’ve put it plainly.

“I do not belong to any political party. I will not join any campaign train. I’ve said what is best for the country.”

Speaking on what to look out for in the next president, Obasanjo said, “Nigeria is where we are because of leadership.

“We must decisively look for men and women who have the character, attributes, skill and attitude that we need for leadership that will deliver in this country.”

Denies plans to rig 2023 presidential elections

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has denied the allegation that he was planning to rig the 2023 presidential election in favour of Obi.

Some unverified media reports had alleged that Obasanjo gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) N5 billion to rig next month’s presidential election in favour of Obi.

Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement said, “The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is not responsible for the viral stories on some discredited platforms on the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria,’’ stressing that the story was completely false.

The statement added, “Also, apart from the letters dated January 1, 2023 respectively, one which was addressed to the Nigerian youths and the other to Prof. Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday, there has been no other public or private letter written to anybody by the former President.

“The reading public is for the umpteenth time reminded that only a statement duly signed by His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, or by his Media Assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi is to be allowed into the media space.

“If need be, necessary checks can be made to confirm the authenticity of such documents before publication to avoid any embarrassment.’’