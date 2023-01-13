The Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) has launched its recruitment portal for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Candidates who are qualified can apply for full-time positions to fill the following vacancies:

Category A: Superintendent Cadre

Superintendent of Immigration (SI) 11 professionals (Doctors):

Applicants must possess a first degree in MBBS from a recognized institution of higher learning and an NYSC discharge/exemption certificate

Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) 10 professional (pharmacists)

Applicants must possess a first degree in Pharmacy from a recognized institution of higher learning and an NYSC discharge/exemption certificate.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI)

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree, Higher National Diploma (HND) or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

Category B: Inspectorate Cadre

Assistant Inspector Immigration

Applicants must be holders of a National Diploma (ND), NCE or Advance NABTEB obtained from recognized institutions

Category C: Assistant Cadre

Immigration Assistant

Applicants must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO, GCE or its equivalent with a minimum of 4 credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which must include English and Mathematics.

Immigration Assistant III

Applicants must be holders of ordinary level SSCE or its equivalents and appropriate trade test certificate.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens

Applicants should have a National Identification card

Applicants must have the necessary qualifications and certificates

Must be physically fit and present medical fitness certificates from government-approved hospitals.

Must be of good character and have never been convicted of a crime.

Be required to submit to drug tests

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30, with the exception of doctors and pharmacists, who must be no older than 35.

Applicant’s height must not be less than 1.65 for females and 0.87 for men

How to apply

Interested applicants should log on here from Monday, January 23, to fill out and submit the application form. Note that shortlisted candidates will be invited for a computer-based test.

