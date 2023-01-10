The exceptional behaviours of African billionaires are thought to set them apart from others and contribute to their great fortune and the ongoing success of their business empires. They adopt behaviours that help their enterprises succeed, such as exercising, reading, and networking.

Every successful person must have possessed a unique quality that makes them stand out from the crowd. Since then, the idea that billionaires sit around doing nothing while others or their money generates income has been debunked.

People with high net worth are workaholics. They continue to work on the trajectory of success after developing the vision that distinguishes them. African billionaires have distinct practices that have made them stand out in the economic world. The most successful billionaires in Africa, including Tony Elumelu, the owner of United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Aliko Dangote, the continent’s richest man, all excel in their fields.

Highlighted below are some billionaire habits worth emulating.

Disciplinary practices and intense focus on mental health

Negative press on billionaires is uncommon, especially for African billionaires. Because they are aware of the damage that unfavourable news may do to their reputation and businesses. They place a high value on self-control and pick behaviours that keep them mentally and physically fit. Tony Elumelu, chairman of the UBA, enjoys working out.

They prioritise networking

Every billionaire is aware of at least one other billionaire. They don’t tend to be loners, which is one of their tendencies. They mingle. They mix with others of like mind. High-net-worth individuals make up the close-knit networks that African billionaires keep. These folks can improve both their personal and professional lives. Elumelu asserts that it is crucial to cultivate relationships while advancing your profession.

They surround themselves with creative and smart people.

They work with those they can learn from. Because they are aware that exceptional skills may grow their businesses to new heights, they are not afraid of talents. They employ clever, highly skilled experts from many walks of life.

They set strategies

They always act with purpose and strategy. Before starting, billionaires are clear about what they desire. They are driven individuals who do not allow trivialities to interfere with their plans. Before beginning a new project, people should critically evaluate it, according to Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of the BUA Group.

Devoted readers

African billionaires are reputedly voracious readers. The adage “readers are leaders” is taken literally by them. Patrice Motsepe from South Africa and Nassef Sawiris from Egypt both credit their success to their never-ending desire to learn new things.