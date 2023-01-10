The Nigerian Government has played down fears that the 2023 general elections may be postponed due to insecurity, stating that reports of an impending cancellation are exaggerated as the FG plans to hold the elections.

The assurance was given by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the 17th edition of the “President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)” in Abuja.

Lai Mohammed also noted that INEC is working with security agencies to curb violence and ensure smooth operations during the elections.

No cause for alarm: Reacting to media reports that INEC had warned that it may postpone elections over acts of insecurity, Mohammed assured that there is no cause for alarm. He said:

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere.”

In case you missed it: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) raised alarm over the threat of cancellation of the 2023 general election due to the rising security challenges across the country.

This was made known on Monday by the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu while speaking at the validation of election security training resources held in Abuja, where he analyzed the impact of the security situation on the forthcoming election, noting that it faces a serious threat of cancellation should the insecurity across the country fail to improve.

Yakubu, who was represented by the Chairman of the Board of Electoral Institute, Abdullahi Zuru, explained, saying:

“ If the insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of election results and precipitate a constitutional crisis.”