Transnational Corporation Plc, Nigeria’s largest listed conglomerate with investments in the Power, Hospitality, and Energy sectors has emerged winner of the Sectorial Leadership Award – Conglomerates and the Highest Dividend Cover Award at the Pearl Awards which took place, on November 27, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Transcorp was awarded in recognition of outstanding operational and stock market performance in 2021, and the awards mark another milestone for the Company. Owen Omogiafo, President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Group accepted the awards on behalf of the Company.

Commenting on the awards, Transcorp’s President/GCEO, Owen Omogiafo said “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and an acknowledgement of the outstanding work being done by the entire Transcorp team. We are honoured to have won in the categories in which we were nominated at the Pearl Awards and are focused on delivering great results across all our businesses. I am also delighted that our hospitality subsidiary, Transcorp Hotels Plc was also awarded the Sectorial Leadership Award – Services (Hotels/Lodging) for redefining hospitality and continuing to deliver exceptional service to guests”

The Group’s continued success and growth span almost two decades and can be attributed to its core values and strong corporate governance, demonstrated by its robust Board of Directors, chaired by Tony O. Elumelu, CFR. Also present on stage during the award presentation were Mrs Foluke Abdulrazaq, Vice Chairman/Independent Director, Transcorp Group, Toyin Sanni, Non-Executive Director, Transcorp Group, and Peter Ikenga, MD/CEO, Transcorp Energy Limited.

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) is a publicly quoted Conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of approximately 300,000. Our portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and oil and gas sectors. Our businesses include Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power, Transafam Power, and Transcorp Energy.

Visit www.transcorpgroup.com for more.