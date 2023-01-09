Heavy traffic has built up around the Ojota area of Lagos as some violent clashes were said to have erupted during the Yoruba Nation agitators’ rally

Some workers and traders who pass through the Ojota route to their various places of work told Nairametrics that they are stuck at home due to the riot.

Reports suggest there has been a shooting between the police and the OPC guys, and two members of the OPC have been gunned down as of the time of this report.

In a Twitter post seen by Niarametrics, One Sauti Igboro (as he identified himself) threatened to backfire as two of his people have been gunned down. He also threatened to burn stations in the area and vehicles were seen around.

Nairametrics understand that the riot may have been instigated by a voice note allegedly from Sunday Igboho, an agitator of the Yoruba Nation who called on other Yoruba agitators to come out en mass on 9th Monday to let the world know of what’s happening and also to show to everyone that the Yoruba’s are no longer interested in being a part of Nigeria.

Anyone passing through the route has been advised not to stay away from the Ojota until peace resumes in the area.

Social media post also shows vehicles abandoned by users on the expressway.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, in an update on his official Twitter account said that Ojota is now calm as officers of the Rapid Response Squad, OP-MESA and other police divisions are fully on ground.

Gawat in the tweet post said, ‘’Update; Ojota is calm, the Rapid Response Squad Lagos 767, Taskforce 112, OP-MESA and other police divisions are fully on ground. People are going about their normal duty. All clear.’’

This is a developing story…