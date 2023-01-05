The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc said it has suspended some of its staff in connection with the Air Peace aircraft incident which occurred at the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos on Wednesday.

The ground handling company also said that it has commenced an immediate investigation into the sabotage allegation levelled against it by the management of Air Peace over the incident.

An investigation is underway: A statement by Dr Sola Obabori, NAHCO’s Group Executive Director and Corporate Services, said that to enable a proper and unhindered investigation into the incident, some senior operations officials have been suspended, while some others are being investigated.

The statement hinted that NAHCO has also invited the relevant regulatory and security agencies to investigate the subject of sabotage and take an independent look at the incident.

NAHCO is saddened by accident: The ground handling company also expressed sadness over the incident, saying that it has commenced an immediate investigation into the incident. NAHCO said:

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident of NAHCO equipment, which impacted an Air Peace Airbus A320 aircraft.

“Air Peace is the biggest privately owned airline in Africa, and we are proud to have them as one of our prime clients. We share a very cordial relationship with the Airline, and we have been together all these years serving them diligently and professionally, since inception.

“We have invited the relevant regulatory and security agencies to swing into action and especially investigate the subject of sabotage and take an independent look at the incident.

To enable proper and unhindered investigation, some senior operations officials have been suspended, while some others are being investigated.”

The backstory to this: On Wednesday, a stair truck operated by NAHCO rammed into an Air Peace aircraft that was positioned to ferry passengers from Lagos to Owerri for a 7 am flight. The incident led to the disruption of the airline.