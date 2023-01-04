Reuters has opened applications for its 2023 Journalist Fellowship Programme which gives mid-career journalists from around the world the opportunity to study at the University of Oxford.

Successful applicants can take some time out from their day jobs to explore journalism in-depth during the 3 or 6 months fellowship programme.

The Journalist Fellowship Programme is also fully-funded, as journalists will receive a monthly stipend of £2,000 to cover living and travel costs.

The Fellowship details: Reuters is a media organisation that specialises in the production of factsheets and news reports, while the University of Oxford is a world-leading educational institution.

As a selected Fellow, you will be involved in personal research, seminars, networking events and discussions with peers where you will further your understanding of journalism, the news industry and their place in it.

In Oxford, you will work on a project that will be of direct impact on you, your career, your newsroom and the wider media industry, bringing in what you learnt during your time in the fellowship.

At the program, you will be embedded in a cutting-edge institution that is shaping key media debates.

Fellows will be part of an institution with a global outlook as fellows come from all over the world sharing ideas and experiences of working in different countries and different mediums.

You get to be part of one of the world’s most reputable universities- the University of Oxford.

Fellows will have access to some of the world’s leading news publishers like The Guardian, the Financial Times and the BBC which is one hour away in London.

Fellows are to refrain from professional work during the fellowship months but can travel for short periods as long as scheduled events are not missed.

The eligibility criteria: To be considered for one of the journalist fellowships, you must have a minimum of five years of journalistic experience, or in rare cases demonstrate the equivalent level of expertise.

The Journalist Fellowships are open to journalists from all over the world who understand and join discussions in English.

You can find more information on the university’s English language requirements here.

The documents to prepare are: You will need to prepare the following documents-

A one-page project statement. What is the idea that you plan to spend your time with us working on? What can you spend time reading about? Who will you talk to? Save this in PDF format.

A 150-word summary of the question your project aims to look into.

A one-page motivation statement. Why are you ready for a fellowship? Why do you want to do this project at the Reuters Institute? What will you do with your project once you return to the newsroom? Save this in PDF format.

A two-page CV. Describe your career and education history. You may include links to your work here if you like. Save this in PDF format.

Two letters of reference. Each reference should not be longer than one page. Save these in PDF format.

The size limit for all PDF uploads is 25MB per document. You will then be able to submit these documents on the online application portal.

More details on funding: Successful applicants get their fees covered and receive a monthly stipend of £2,000, which will be enough to cover the cost of accommodation, food, and general living expenses. The cost of travel to and from the UK and any visa costs will be covered.

Some Journalist fellows are employees of organizations that sponsor them and will run their application process and selection criteria.

The application deadline: The application deadline is the 6th of February, 2023.

The 2023/2024 fellowship cohorts start in October 2023, January 2024 and April 2024.

Find out more about how to apply here.