Key highlights

The last trading week of 2022 on the NGX ended a 3.11% growth in market capitalisation.

The market was led by CWG Plc, Geregu Power Plc and others.

Top losers for the week include Livestock Feeds Plc and FBN Holdings.

The Nigerian Exchange closed positive as the bull ruled over the bear during the last trading week of the year that ended on 30th December 2022.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 3.11% to close the week at 51,251.06 and N27.915 trillion respectively.

Also, all other indices finished higher except for NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Growth and NGX MERI Value indices which depreciated by 1.25%, 0.44%, 0.43% and 0.02% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

The top gainers are highlighted below.

CWG PLC: CWG closed its last trading day at N1.01 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to gain 31.17% for the week.

It began the year with a share price of N1.12 but lost 9.82% off that price valuation for the year.

Computer Warehouse Group Plc is an information and communication technology company in Nigeria offering integrated ICT solutions to commercial enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa.

GEREGU POWER PLC: GEREGU closed its last trading day at N149.00 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Its share price has increased by 29.00% week on week.

Geregu Power closed its IPO day (October 5, 2022) with a share price of N110.00 and has since gained 35.5% on that price valuation.

Geregu Power PLC is an electric power generating company incorporated in November 2006 as one of the unbundled companies from the now-dissolved Power Holding Company of Nigeria. The Company currently produces an average of 10% of Nigeria’s electricity.

WEMA BANK PLC: WEMABANK closed its last trading day at N3.90 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to gain 21.12% for the week.

Wema began the year with a share price of N0.72 and has since gained 442% on that price valuation.

Wema Bank Plc is a financial services institution in Nigeria providing banking products and services for the personal, commercial and corporate sectors.

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC: CORNERST closed its last trading day at N0.60 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. On a week-on-week basis, its share price has increased by 20.00%.

Cornerstone began the year with a share price of N0.46 and has since gained 30.4% on that price valuation.

Cornerstone Insurance Company Plc is an insurance company in Nigeria offering products for life and non-life classes, providing risk underwriting and related financial services for individuals, corporate and institutional customers.

THOMAS WYATT NIG. PLC: THOMASWY closed its last trading day at N0.97 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to gain 19.75% for the week.

Thomas Wyatt began the year with a share price of N0.35 and has since gained 177% on that price valuation.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc is a design and printing company in Nigeria offering services for graphic design, colour separation, general printing, paper converting and publishing.

The top decliners are highlighted below.

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC: LIVESTOCK closed its last trading day at N1.09 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to dip 8.40% for the week. Livestock Feeds began the year with a share price of N2.15 but has since lost 49.3% off that price valuation.

Livestock Feeds Plc manufactures and markets a range of animal feed products in Nigeria which includes feed for poultry, pig and cattle. The company is the dominant brand in animal feeds with an installed capacity of 40 MT/hour single shift and a network of 12 franchise millers. Livestock Feeds Plc.

FBN HOLDINGS PLC: FBNH closed its last trading day at N10.90 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), to lose 7.63% for the week.

FBN began the year with a share price of N11.40 but has since lost 4.39% off that price valuation.

FBN Holdings Plc is a leading financial services institution in Nigeria offering banking products and services for the commercial, corporate, investment and merchant banking sectors.

FIDELITY BANK PLC: FIDELITYBK closed its last trading day at N4.35 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to lose 6.45% for the week. Fidelity began the year with a share price of N2.55 and has since gained 70.6% on that price valuation.

VITAFOAM NIG PLC: VITAFOAM closed its last trading day at N20.45 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to record a 5.98% decline week on week.

Vitafoam began the year with a share price of N22.50 but has since lost 9.11% off that price valuation.

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc manufactures and sells a range of flexible, reconstituted and rigid foam products in Nigeria.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC: COURTVILLE closed its last trading day at N0.46 per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to dip 4.17% week on week.

Courteville Business Solutions began the year with a share price of N0.38 and has since gained 21.1% on that price valuation.

Courteville Business Solutions Plc is the largest e-business solutions company in West Africa and offers financial management and advisory services, business solutions, e-commerce and online marketing solutions.