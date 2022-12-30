The Nigerian Police Service Commission has approved the suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi over the shooting dead of Lagos lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC on Thursday evening in Abuja.

The statement revealed that the suspension is with immediate effect.

Carefully examined facts: The Commission ordered a final investigation into the matter to be concluded to enable the commission to take further necessary action.

“The commission, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police (I-G), signed by its acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, retired has carefully examined the facts of the case.

“It has granted the approval of the officer’s suspension from duty with immediate effect after observing allegations brought against him.”

Unprovoked violence: The Commission called the killing unprovoked and also called for proper training, they said:

“The Commission had earlier condemned the unprovoked killing of the lawyer and had demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.”

“The Commission also called for proper training of Police personnel on weapons management.”

What you should know: The Nigerian House of Representatives agreed to investigate the killing of Bolanle Raheem by a policeman on Christmas day.

This was disclosed by the House of Representatives after a plenary session on Wednesday, following a motion by Rep. Ibrahim Obanikoro.

The lawmakers also vowed to ensure that the errant police officer is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Reps’ position on the killing: Nairametrics gathered that the national lawmakers observed a one-minute silence in honour of the slained, before going ahead to pass the motion. Part of the statement issued via Twitter said:

“House of Representatives, today, passed a resolution to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, prosecute the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol while on duty.”