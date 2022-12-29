Zenith Bank Plc has announced the retirement of two Executive Directors, Ummar Shuaib Ahmed and Dennis Olisa, from its board effective December 28th 2022.

This was contained in a corporate disclosure that was signed by Company Secretary Michael Otu and seen by Nairametrics.

Part of the disclosure said: “we write to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the retirement of Umar Shuaib Ahmed and Dennis Olisa from the bank board with effect from December 28th 2022. This follows their tenure of office as executive Directors.”

About Ahmed: Umar Shuaib Ahmed served on the board of Zenith Bank Plc and Zenith Pensions Custodian Ltd. and Senior Member at The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and a Member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

Before he was appointed an Executive Director, he was General Manager in Abuja Zone.

Ahmed received an undergraduate degree from Ahmadu Bello University and a graduate degree from Bayero University Kano.

About Olisa: Olisa also served on the board of Zenith Bank. Before his appointment, he was General Manager and Head of the Energy Oil & Gas Group at Zenith Bank Plc and served as its Deputy General Manager. He served as Head of the Internal Control & Audit Group at Zenith Bank Plc.

Dennis Olisa holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and a Master’s Degree in Law (LL.M) from De Montfort University.

He has also attended Executive professional training programmes at Insead Business School, France; Columbia University Graduate School of Business, USA; London School of Economics, United Kingdom; University Of Chicago Booth School of Business and Harvard Business School, Boston, USA.