Today’s trading session on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N199 billion in market capitalization.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.73% to close at 50,300 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as GEREGU led 37 gainers, with 9 losers topped by LIVESTOCK at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N27.3 trillion. Year to date, the stock market has advanced by 7583.56 basis points or 17.8%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 50,300 points

Previous ASI: 49,934.6 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.73%

% Y-t-D: 17.8%

Market Cap: N27.397 trillion

Volume: 490.4million

Value: N7.74 billion

Deals: 4,480

NGX Top ASI gainers

GEREGU up + 10.00% to close at N139.70

NESTLE up + 10.00% to close at N1100.00

MCNICHOLS up + 9.62% to close at N0.57

CWG up + 9.52% to close at N0.92

ROYALEX up + 9.35% to close at N1.17

NGX Top ASI losers

LIVESTOCK down – 8.40% to close at N1.09

FBNH down – 6.36% to close at N11.05

VITAFOAM down – 5.92% to close at N20.65

UNILEVER down – 2.54% to close at N11.50

FIDELITYBK down – 1.94% to close at N4.56

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 78,864,312

GTCO – 38,530,444

ZENITHBANK – 19,642,435

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N922,553,157

FBNH – N891,708,267

GEREGU – N616,217,338