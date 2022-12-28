The Government of Ireland is offering international students scholarships under its International Education Scholarships Programme.

The Ireland International Scholarships are designed for international students who have the potential to be future leaders in their field and are dedicated to making a difference in the world.

The programme provides funding for one year of study at Irish higher education institutions for talented international students. The programme is managed by Ireland’s Higher Education Authority

Under the initiative, scholarships will be provided for one year of study at Masters or PhD levels to successful candidates who have an offer of a place at an eligible Irish higher education institution.

The offer is open to students from non-EU/EEA countries and applies to all fields of study. Successful applicants to the scholarship will receive the following:

A €10,000 stipend for one year’s study

A full fee waiver of all tuition and other registration costs at the higher education institution

How to Apply: Applications can be submitted via the online portal here. The deadline for the submission of applications is 5 pm (Irish Time) on 24 March 2023

Why study in Ireland? Ireland is an English-speaking country that is one of the most globalised in the world. The country is a high-technology, trading economy which is home to many of the world’s leading companies in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, financial services, ICT and the internet. Ireland receives more US investment than the BRIC counties combined.