Anyone willing to work in Argentina must have a valid Argentina work permit and work visa. The country has lenient rules for foreign nationals and applications for a work visa may only be submitted at the Consular Office of the Argentine Republic in the place of residence of the foreign national.

A temporary Residence Visa is one of the most common types of visas issued to foreign nationals for corporate immigration. The visa, which is valid for up to one year, allows foreign nationals to work in an Argentine company. Depending on the nature and purpose of travel, different types of temporary residence visas are available.

A permanent Residence Visa allows foreigners to live and work in Argentina for an indefinite period. The visa is only issued in exceptional circumstances, such as for workers with temporary residence visas who are already working on assignments in the country.

The Requirements: Applications are personal and the applicant must submit the following documents (an original and a copy) at the Consular Office:

Passport is valid for at least six (6) months at the time of entering Argentina, with at least two (2) blank pages. Two (2) current 4 x 4 cm photographs, facing the camera, printed in colour, on a white background The Visa application form is filled out (preferably in electronic format) and signed by the applicant Proof of address within the jurisdiction of the Consulate (such as a utility bill or other document that serves as proof). A legalized certificate of good conduct issued by the competent authority of the countries where they resided for more than one year over the previous three years A commitment to tell the truth or affidavit of lack of criminal record in other countries, signed in front of the consul Employment contract signed by the employer and containing the contracting company’s registration number with the National Registry of Petitioners on behalf of Foreign Applicants (RENURE). An Argentine Notary Public and the relevant Association of Notaries Public must certify the company’s representative’s signature. The contract must be signed by the visa applicant in front of the Consul. Payment of migration fee Payment of consular fee: 250 US dollars or euros, depending on the Consular Office where the application is filed. The fee must be paid in the local currency of the Consular Office Consular interview

The Consular authorities may require supplementary or additional documents where deemed necessary.

How is it done: To begin the visa application procedure, please contact the relevant Consular Office to make an appointment and submit the required documents:

