Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has awarded scholarships to approximately 460 students in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, through his 2022 Dangote Scholarship Award Programme.

The scholarship initiative benefitted 443 secondary schools and 17 postsecondary institutions. This is according to Edwin Devakumar, the Executive Director of the Dangote Group who made the announcement on behalf of the billionaire.

Empowering children: The recent action, according to Devakumar, illustrates the Nigerian billionaire’s conviction that investing in kids would pay off as they pursue their studies and have a beneficial impact on the globe.

“We have, therefore, committed to supporting education by instituting the scholarship award program. We also commenced the training of youths to achieve the City & Guilds certificate of London in electrical and mechanical engineering levels one, two, and three,” he said.

About Dangote Group: The Dangote Group, which ranks as the continent’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, is a leading group with interests in various sectors such as cement, sugar, flour, and salt. It majority is owned by Aliko Dangote.

The organization started a pilot scholarship program in 2019, giving 51 secondary school students from the 15 host towns of Ibeju Lekki awards.

The second iteration of the program did not, however, take place in 2020 as planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scholarships will be awarded to 118 secondary school students and 19 tertiary students from the host communities in 2021. This year, 443 secondary school students and 17 tertiary were chosen to receive scholarships after a rigorous selection process.

Devakumar congratulated and recognized the scholarship recipients’ hard work and dedication, encouraging them to make the most of this opportunity. He also thanked the school authority, the community development committee, and the social performance team for their support and commitment to the student’s academic and personal growth. He emphasized the value of education and urged the recipients to seize every opportunity to learn and grow.