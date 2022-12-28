Nigeria’s second richest man, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has donated N5.5 billion ($12.3 million) to 22 Nigerian universities and academic institutions.

The donations, made through the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), are expected to significantly help to improve the country’s higher education system.

Each of the chosen universities will get N250 million ($560,700) in subsidies through ASR Africa’s Tertiary Education Grants Scheme (TEGS) for the improvement of their facilities.

With eight universities previously receiving funding under the TEGS Scheme, the latest donation has raised the total number of benefiting institutions to 30.

Education is one of the three main priority areas for ASR Africa’s operations in Nigeria and throughout Africa, according to Rabiu, head of the BUA Group.

ASR Africa’s Goal: Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) is a nonprofit organization that was founded in April 2021 to tackle issues with social, educational, and health development throughout Africa.

The 22 universities chosen for the $12.3 million in awards were announced by ASR Africa’s managing director, Ubon Udoh, who noted that they were picked based on carefully established criteria.

The selection of projects and the creation of frameworks for reciprocal accountability with the relevant universities will be the following steps in the grant application procedure.

The funding from Rabiu would give Nigeria’s higher education sector a much-needed boost and aid to upgrade the facilities and infrastructure at the chosen institutions. Rabiu is dedicated to using his resources and power to improve both his native nation and the larger continent.

Other philanthropic acts by Abdul Samad Rabiu

ASR Africa has donated $3 million for a development initiative in Niger Republic.

ASR Africa refurbished the neonatal unit at Gwarimpa General Hospital and donated over 80 pieces of new, modern equipment.

ASR Africa donated 3 ambulances to bolster Ekiti State’s healthcare system.

He donated and handed over a newly built 150-bed hospital to the Nigeria Police in Abuja.

He donated N10 billion to Nigeria Security Support Fund from ASR Africa towards the provision of some security equipment, medical and other supplies, upgrade of health facilities, and other infrastructure for families of those on the frontlines.

He donated $1.1 billion to NDLEA to combat drug abuse in Nigeria