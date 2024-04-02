Forbes, the world’s most authoritative voice in wealth reporting, recently released its 2024 list with four Nigerians making the cut.

Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Femi Otedola were the only Nigerians on the list.

According to Forbes, the list revealed a record year for the world’s billionaires, marking the highest-ever number of billionaires with new faces joining the ranks.

At the same time, established members expanded their wealth, overcoming challenges such as inflation, political unrest, and wars.

Forbes utilized stock prices and exchange rates from March 8, 2024, to compile its latest list of billionaires. It also maintains a real-time index of these billionaires for more in-depth research.

From the 2024 list, the United States, boasting a record 813 billionaires with a combined worth of $5.7 trillion, tops the list of countries with the most billionaires.

China comes in second with a record 473 billionaires valued at $1.7 trillion, and India ranks third with a record 200 billionaires.

What the world’s billionaires are worth

The year 2024 recorded the highest number of billionaires with a total of 2,781 billionaires, 141 billionaires more than last year and 26 billionaires more than the 2021 record.

The world’s billionaires are worth a total of $14.2 trillion in all up by $2 trillion from 2023 and $1.1 trillion above the previous record of 2021.

Two-thirds of the billionaires on the list are worth more than a year ago only one-fourth are poorer.

The top 20 occupants on the list added a whopping $700 billion in wealth

Nigerians on the list

Four Nigerians made the list of 2,781 billionaires in the world from the latest annual ranking of billionaires by Forbes magazine. They are ranked below by their networth and position on the Billionaires Index.

Aliko Dangote : The Nigerian mogul who also happens to be the richest man in Africa is ranked at number 144 with a current networth of $13.4 billion. Aliko Dangote is the chairman of Dangote Group Africa’s largest cement producer. He also has a significant investment in Sugar.

Mike Adenuga : The second Nigerian on the list is Globacom chairman Mike Adenuga ranked at number 409 with a current networth of $6.7 billion. He built his wealth in Telecommunications and oil.

Abdulsamad Rabiu: The third Nigerian on the list is Abdulsamad Rabiu the founder of BUA group. He is ranked at number 581 with a current networth of $5.2 billion. BUA Group is a Nigerian conglomerate involved in Cement production, sugar, refining, and real estate.

Femi Otedola : The fourth Nigerian on the list is Femi Otedola who according to Forbes made his first fortune in commodities before selling his shares in Forte Oil to invest in the energy business. He is ranked at number 2152 with a current networth of $1.4 billion.

What To Know

The Forbes 2024 list featured a host of newcomers to the league from new-age sectors like AI and Cryptocurrency.

There was a total of 262 newcomers to the League of billionaires with Taylor Swift, Christian Louboutin, and Magic Johnson being the most popular of them all.

Forbes magazine used stock prices and exchange rates in curating its latest list of billionaires in the world.