With a couple of days until New Year, most people are trying to wind down, relax, and enjoy the remainder of 2022. Whether they choose to do so by visiting hotspots like beaches, clubs, and parties, or by spending time at home with loved ones, no one can go wrong with watching a movie.

Family time, music, and giving are what this season is about. But movies are another way to tap into the holiday feeling.

Highlighted below are eight movies to watch before the year runs out. These movies are presented in no particular order.

1. Battle on Buka Street

Two rivals who have different food businesses on the same street find themselves locking horns in this movie. Written and co-directed by Funke Akindele, the movie had its theatrical release on the 16th of December and is currently in cinemas.

2. Avatar: The Way of Water

Another movie that had its theatrical release on the 16th, Avatar: The Way of Water promises to be a fun one. The sequel to one of the highest-grossing movies ever, The Way of Water has Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles as Jake Sully and Ney’tiri, respectively, from Avatar (2009). With even better graphics and design, this movie expands on the fictional place Pandora with even more adventures.

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Although this film has been in cinemas for over five weeks, it is still worth watching. After the tragic passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, the in-universe characters have to deal with the loss of their character. In a movie that deals with grief, western imperialism, and colonization, it is arguably the best MCU movie post-Avengers: Endgame.

4. A Naija Christmas

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, the movie centres on three brothers who are trying to fulfil their mother’s desire of settling down before Christmas. The incentive she gives them is that the first to do so will inherit the family house. What do you get when you mix family dynamics, sibling rivalry, romance, comedy, and Christmas? A pure fun movie for the whole family.

The movie stars Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara, Segilola Ogidan, Linda Osifo, Abayomi Alvin, and Nollywood legend, Rachel Oniga. It was also one of the late Rachel Oniga’s last films.

Sparks fly as a result of the brothers’ entertainingly frantic attempts to inherit the house.

A Naija Christmas is currently available on Netflix.

5. Christmas in Miami

This movie follows a U.S. real estate mogul setting up a reality tv type of competition called The Olympics of Christmas or Father Christmas. It includes a battle royale between six families from six different countries and cultures who battle it out in different categories to win one million dollars. The families were flown out to Miami for a week to compete in these games.

In this extravagant portrayal, the mogul and the writers want to show that across cultures, people are the same.

It stars ‘Coming to America’ actor, John Amos, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), AY, and Osita Iheme. It was released in theatres on Christmas eve in 2021 and is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

6. Christmas is Coming

A few days before Christmas, when she has a major pitch, Henri Atta (Ufuoma McDermott), a sloppy tomboy, experiences a series of bad luck after being turned into a “Lady” by her naughty flatmates Avia and Nene (Mary Lazarus, Izzie Otaigbe). She struggles at the pitch, and not because of her coworker Lola Makinde (Chioma Chukwuka). She unwittingly develops feelings for her employer, Koko Williams (Deyemi Okanlawon), and soon finds herself dealing with the ramifications of that relationship.

7. Home Alone

Almost everyone has seen this classic movie. Home Alone follows 8-year-old Kevin, who is accidentally left at home when the rest of his family travels to France for the Christmas holidays. At first, he’s glad to be alone and in charge of himself but that soon changes when he has to fend off burglars from breaking into his house and robbing it.

8. It’s a Wonderful Life

Arguably one of the best movies ever made, this film follows businessman George Bailey. He has grown weary and tired of living so an angel from heaven, Clarence, is sent to him. To his change of heart, the angel shows him what life would have been without his existence.

It was nominated for six Academy Awards after its release and is available to stream on Prime Video.