An accident involving a commercial bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway claimed 10 lives and injured six others on Tuesday.

Joshua Adekanye, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Oyo State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the lone accident happened around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday around the Guru Mahajji area.

He said that the accident involved a commercial bus carrying 17 male adults and a male child with registration number TRK 135 ZY.

Cause of accident: Adekanye explained that the commercial bus which was travelling overnight from Malumfashi, Katsina State, suddenly came across the truck carrying a container that was driving against traffic.

He said that the bus had hit the container while trying to avoid the truck and fell into a ditch resulting in the death of 10 persons and injuring six others while the truck ran away.

“People killed in the accident are 10 male adults while People injured are six, including five male adults and one male child, while two adult males were unhurt,” he said.

The sector commander said that the injured persons had been taken to Ibadan Central Hospital for medical attention while the dead persons were taken to Adeoyo Hospital morgue.

Preventive measures: He, therefore, called on motorists to always shun night travel and driving against traffic. In his opinion, the accident might not have happened if the bus was not travelling overnight from Katsina State.