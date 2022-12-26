The wife of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, has gifted him a Rolls Royce estimated to be worth around £250,000 as a Christmas gift.

In a viral video posted by Rodriguez, the Portugal star was stunned by the gift presented to him, even as he could be seen jumping into the car with his children.

Attached with the video was a caption that translates as “I love them. Gracias Santaaaa” in English.

There were some other gifts shared too as seen in the video such as multiple bags of Louis Vuitton goodies ready for opening and new bikes for their kids.

What you should know: After his fall out with Manchester United following his interview with Piers Morgan, there are indications that Ronaldo is set to move to Saudi Arabia from the start of 2023 after agreeing on a contract with Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr’s sporting director Marcelo Salazar in a recent report has claimed that when the time is right the future will be revealed when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential move to the club.

Last month, Ronaldo become the first person in the world to cross 500 million followers on Instagram. As of the time of this report, he has over 523 million followers.