Portugal and Manchester United’s player, Christiano Ronaldo, has become the most-followed personality on Instagram after crossing 500 million followership.

As the first to hit 500 million on Instagram, Ronaldo is now one of the most digitally influential people on the planet.

This is coming days after he and another top-rated player, Lionel Messi, broke the internet with an advert on Instagram playing chess on a Louis Vuitton briefcase.

The surge in Ronaldo’s followership could be attributed to the image which is now becoming the second-most-liked post on Instagram.

Interestingly, Messi is the second-most-followed personality on Instagram, with 376 million followers.

Ronaldo’s post of the Louis Vuitton advert had racked up over 36 million likes on Instagram as of Monday, while the same picture posted by Messi had recorded 28.3 million likes.

As of November 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth is put at roughly $500 Million, making him one of the richest athletes in the world. With the new record on Instagram, Ronaldo will be earning more as a social media influencer in a world where followership on social media is a multi-million-dollar asset.

