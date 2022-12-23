The Christmas season is one of the most anticipated holidays in the world. Generally, it’s a time to merry with family and friends, de-stressing in preparation for the new year.

Chances are you might have wondered how billionaires spend their Christmas. Oh well, it is typically filled with extravagant fun for most of them, for obvious reasons. They are billionaires after all!

If you have ever thought about spending Christmas like a billionaire, then this article is for you. Nairametrics has studied how billionaires (both in Nigeria and elsewhere) spend their Christmas. So, for an aspiring billionaire, it’s time to “follow the footprints of your heroes” as the saying goes.

Highlighted below are some of the ways billionaires spend their Christmas holidays. Now, it is important to note that you do not have to do it as they do it, especially if you do not have the means. Ultimately, the most important thing is to do what makes you happy and brings you joy during the holiday season.

Family Bonding: Some billionaires prefer to spend Christmas with their family and loved ones. This could involve decorating the house, cooking and baking special holiday meals, and participating in traditional activities such as gift-giving and carol-singing. Christmas is, after all, the best time to bond with family.

Billionaires like Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu do not joke with family bonding during Christmas. In 2020, Femi Otedola was seen enjoying Christmas with his family. Likewise, Tony Elumelu has a tradition of spending quality time with his lovely family every year.

Christmas is a great time to get together with loved ones and celebrate the holiday. You can have a big family dinner, exchange gifts, and enjoy each other’s company.

Organize Christmas Parties: Billionaires like Tony Elumelu are keen on Christmas parties. Every year, he throws one for his company and foundation, inviting top artists like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Asake and others to perform.

Apart from having fun, the essence of these parties is to promote togetherness. Christmas party can also be thrown for friends and family, where gifts can be exchanged.

Travel to exotic destinations: If you have the opportunity and means to do so, consider taking a trip to celebrate the holiday. This could be a great way to experience new cultures and traditions. Some billionaires may choose to travel to exotic destinations or go on luxury vacations. This could involve staying at luxurious resorts, participating in high-end activities, and enjoying fine dining.

Billionaires like Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu and Aliko Dangote travel to spend time with their families and also to rest and unwind.

Engage in charity work: Some billionaires may choose to use their wealth and influence to give back to their community during the holiday season. This could involve donating to charities and volunteering their time and resources to help those in need.

Billionaires all over the world are known for their philanthropic acts. They use their wealth to put smiles on the faces of those in need.

There is a variety of ways that billionaires may choose to spend Christmas. It ultimately depends on their individual preferences and values.