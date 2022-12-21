The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation has called for restraint following the onslaught on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele.

This was disclosed in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson to Atiku PCC, as seen by Nairametrics.

PDP’s position on the matter: The statement came after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday declined an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

The Atiku Presidenttial Campaign Organisation therefore urged for caution, noting the sensitivity of the CBN office. The organisation said:

“Atiku Campaign has carefully reviewed the onslaught on the Governor of the CBN and calls for restrain, given the sensitivity of his position to the Nation’s economy. politicians who run bullion van operations” as the source.

“The backdrop of apprehension that inordinately ambitious politicians run activities with bullion vans and raw cash are out to destroy the nation’s financial institutions, particularly, the CBN, for the selfish political interests.

“Our campaign counsel such politicians to rather market their programmes to Nigerians, if they have any, and end their reprehensible hope on vote buying.”

PDP urged that the stability of monetary policy is of paramount importance, including economic growth as well as the well-being of Nigerians.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja reportedly declined an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

The suit, with reference number FHC/Abj/CS/2255/2022, had the Department of State Services as the applicant.

The DSS was trying to arrest Emefiele over allegations bothering on “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

