Qatar University is offering fully-funded scholarships to international students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The scholarship is for academically distinguished students who are interested in studying at the university for their undergraduate programmes.

For Nigerian students who may be interested in this opportunity, we have highlighted the benefits of the scholarship and how you can apply.

Scholarship benefits

Successful applicants for Qatar University International Students Scholarships will receive the following benefits:

Exemption from tuition fees

Exemption from textbook fees

500 QR monthly salary

Student housing (two students per room) including transportation to/from campus.

Annual round-trip airfare ticket

A residence permit under QU sponsorship

How to qualify

Applicants must fulfil the requirements listed below to be eligible for scholarships offered by Qatar University for international students:

A high school diploma or its equivalent

A high school average of at least 95%

Final acceptance into the university.

The applicant must fulfil the prerequisites for admission to the college they applied to.

The scholarship must be utilized beginning with the semester in which it was granted. The start of the study can be postponed for one semester, if necessary, conditional on the approval of the scholarship committee. If the student does not pass his/her first semester, the scholarship will be cancelled and the student will be informed by QU email.

Applicants must have a good reputation.

Conditions for the Scholarship:

The student must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0.

The student must complete a minimum of 12 hours per semester.

The student must remain registered continuously (in the Fall and Spring) until graduation.

The student should not exceed the period for graduation according to his/her study plan.

Recipients of the scholarship are expected to adhere to the academic regulations, policies, and procedures of Qatar University.

Must abide by the General Conditions to keep the scholarship.

Evaluation process

The applicants will be evaluated within seven weeks after the deadline for the online scholarship application.

An initial conditional acceptance letter will be sent to the nominated student stating the conditions that must be met and the documents required to receive the final acceptance.

After receiving the required documents, the university will apply for visas and the students will be notified accordingly.

The final admission and scholarship decisions will be sent to the students by email according to the announced timeline.

Upon receiving the applications, the scholarship committee may consider the applicant’s standardized test scores in English (IELTS or TOEFL) and in Mathematics (SAT, ACT, QU Math Placer) or other test scores selected by the committee.

How to Apply

Start your application here. The application deadline is January 15, 2023

