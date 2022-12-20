Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has raised the alarm over impending Jet A1 (aviation fuel) scarcity, saying this may threaten seamless flight services as the country celebrates the yuletide season.

The AON, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said there are already indications that the scarcity is affecting the operations of airlines in the country.

The association feared that it may compel the airlines to reschedule their flights, while flight cancellations are also inevitable.

A regrettable situation: AON regretted the situation, describing it as a pain on airline operators and a stain on the industry, especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities. Part of the statement said:

“The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wish to inform the public of impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as JET-A1, which reared its ugly head again in the past few days. The scarcity will no doubt force airlines to reschedule flights leading to late operations and, or, cancellations.”

Plans to manage situation: AON however promised that the operators would do their utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, but pleaded for the understanding of the travelling public in the present circumstance.

News continues after this ad

They also appealed to the relevant authorities, including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve the situation to ease the stress it brings on the travelling public.

In case you missed it: Just a few weeks ago, players in the Nigerian aviation industry called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency intervene in the continuous rise of the price of Jet A1.

News continues after this ad

The industry players had said that the government’s intervention would prevent the total collapse of the country’s economy.

A litre of aviation fuel goes for about N800, which is an astronomical rise from N200 per litre barely two years ago.

Mr Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, had warned that the situation was becoming unbearable to the airline operators in Nigeria and feared that if not put under control, there may be a sad tale.

He, however, assured that rather for the airlines to cut corners, they would shut down operations, assuring that no aircraft would fall off from the sky.