The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.89% in the week ended 16h September 2022. This follows the 1.51% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.89% from 48,881.93 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 49,316.29 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N26.861 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 3.48% and a year-to-date gain of 15.45%.

Equity market performance

A total of 814.089 million shares valued at N12.204 billion were traded during the week across 15,488 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.225 billion units of shares valued at N15.243 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 19,305 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 663.799 million shares valued at N5.517 billion traded in 7,240 deals; thereby contributing 81.54% and 45.21% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 44.358 million shares worth N4.493 million in 1,136 deals, while the Consumer Goods stood in third place with a turnover of 27.372 million shares worth N1.187 billion in 3,051 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely STERLN, ACCESSCORP and GTCO accounted for 394.878 million shares worth N2.847 billion in 2,274 deals, contributing 48.51% and 23.33% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 16 indexes finished higher, while 3 indexes depreciated at the end of the trading week.

Top Gainers

LEARNAFRCA up + 28.48% to close at N2.12

THOMASWY up + 18.75% to close at N0.57

CORNERSTONE up + 13.04% to close at N0.52

WAPIC up + 10.81% to close at N0.41

SMURFIT up + 10.00% to close at N0.22

Top Losers

MCNICHOLS PLC down – 11.48% to close at N0.54

ACADEMY PRESS down – 9.70% to close at N1.21

PRESTIGE down – 8.70% to close at N0.42

MULTIVERSE down – 8.51% to close at N3.98

AXAMANSARD down – 8.04% to close at N1.83

Summary

Thirty-two (32) equities appreciated during the week, higher than thirty-one (31) equities in the previous week. Twenty-eight (28) equities depreciated at a price higher than twenty-six (26) in the previous week, while ninth-seven (97) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred (100) equities recorded in the previous week.