An early morning fire on Saturday gutted some shops at the popular Ose Main Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, destroying drums of chemicals that were stored.

This comes barely 3 weeks after fire razed 2 blocks of shops at the Kano street section of the main market in Onitsha, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

The disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Mr. Martin Agbili, where he said that firefighters who were immediately deployed to the scene after a distress call, battled the fire all through the early hours of Saturday.

Although the cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, Agbili said that no life was lost during the heavy inferno.

Fire prevented from spreading to other shops

News continues after this ad

The statement reads, ‘’ At about 1.02 a.m. on Saturday, the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of a fire outbreak at No 4 Ajasa Street, Ose Main Market, Onitsha, where they sell chemicals.

“We immediately deployed our fire trucks and our ever-ready and fearless firefighters to the fire scene. We swift into action, battling the fire, controlled and fought it to a standstill.

“The cause of the fire was unknown as nobody was there when it started. Although, the fire destroyed about three shops no life was lost during the heavy fire”, he said.

”A lot was saved as we prevented the fire from spreading to other shops around the fire incident scene.

“It is important to know that we must always switch off of our electrical and electronic appliances especially when it is not in use.

“We must also know that we are at the peak of the harmattan. Avoid anything which can cause fire outbreak at this season.”