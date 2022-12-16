The Australian government is now assessing/processing skilled visa applications from foreign teachers and health professionals within three days.

Nairametrics gathered that the fast-tracked assessment process is in line with the government’s decision to prioritise skilled visa applications amid labour shortages.

The changes apply to all nominations for skilled visas, visa applications pending decision, and newly submitted applications for temporary, employer-sponsored, and regional visas.

More on the recent changes: The changes followed the discontinuation of the Priority Migration Skilled Occupations List (PMSOL) by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs.

Note that PMSOL was discontinued because it was deemed “out of date” and no longer accurately represented the acute labour shortages experienced throughout Australia.

The discontinuation removes priority for global talent and business innovation and investment programmes. instead, the occupations now being prioritized include school teachers, health and welfare support workers, childcare centre managers, medical scientists, counsellors, psychologists, social workers, and medical technicians.

New order of priority: Under the new ministerial direction, skilled visa applications are now being decided in the following order of priority:

Healthcare or teaching occupation applications.

For employer-sponsored visas, applicants are nominated by an approved sponsor with accredited Status.

Visas for a designated regional area

Visas for permanent and provisional visa subclasses

All other visa applications.

For all categories above, priority will be given to holders of eligible passports because not all visa streams are open to every nationality.

Within each category, priority is given to applicants located outside Australia for provisional and permanent skilled visa applications.

How much Australian teachers and nurses earn: Nurses make between $70,000 and $90,000 per year, while teachers typically make between $85,000 and $100,000.

What this means for Nigerians: The fast-tracked visa assessment process means that Nigerian teachers, nurses, social workers and other professionals who are interested in moving to Australia now stand a greater chance of achieving their dream.

Meanwhile, Australia is not the only country that has eased its visa rules for foreign teachers. Recall that the UK also recently announced some changes making it easier for foreign teachers to obtain permits to work in the country.