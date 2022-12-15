The holiday season is here again and many Nigerians from all over the world are eager to spend time with their families. The implication of this is that many Nigerians in the diaspora will be flying into the country any moment from now.

Before now, diaspora Nigerians visiting the country typically prefer to lodge in hotels. But Nairametrics envisage that this could change this year, with many preferring to lodge in shortlet apartments instead as they are more comfortable and affordable.

As you may know, shortlet rentals are furnished, self-contained apartments that are rented for short periods ranging from a week to a few months. These properties could be of any kind, from studio apartments to bungalows or duplexes. Indeed, shortlet apartments are your typical “home away from home.”

Why shortlets are becoming popular: As the major players in Nigeria’s hospitality sector lose market share to the more modest short-term accommodations, shortlet apartments are firing shots at hotels.

According to a Nairametrics survey, many people are attracted to the large space and home amenities that short let’s offer. According to the CEO of TripsNcribs, they like to “feel at home even while away from home.”

Data from Nigeria Property Centre show that the average price of shortlet flats in Lagos is N65,000 per day. This is compared to the average of N100,000 or more charged per day by hotels with similar property quality; those within the three to four-star ratings.

Benefits of Shortlet apartments: According to TripsNcribs, tenants would rather rent a house for a week or two with all the comforts of home than spend money in a hotel room, where they are left with just a fridge and a kettle. Whereas shortlets provide you with a well-equipped kitchen, which will help you spend less on food.

The process of renting a secure shortlet in Lagos is explained in detail below. Below are a few of the most important factors to consider when evaluating properties for your stay, especially if you are considering multiple options in Lagos. Keep these factors in mind, and you will have all the information you need to find the perfect shortlet for your stay.

How to rent a safe shortlet: Renting a shortlet is just one of the things that people can now do with such ease thanks to technology.

Choose the area where you want to stay Lagos is known as the city with the worst traffic; as more people return, the situation will only get worse. Make sure the short-term rental has good road systems and that you are precise in your choice of location before renting it. This makes it simple for you to travel to other areas of the city from where you are staying.

Investigate the shortlets that are offered in that area online. You can use shortlet brokers or apps like Air BnB. While doing research, I discovered that most short stories have their websites. To gauge the safety of the rental, you can also read online reviews and conduct some research on the neighbourhood. You can also find the best luxury short-let apartment or flats using online reviews. Luxury is distinguished by the outstanding service offered. If you start enquiring as soon as possible before choosing to make a reservation,

Browse through the images of the apartments for the shortlets. Take a good look at the facilities they have to offer. Make sure you also ask about security. Some images can be deceptive, so take your time to check. You can also confirm the authenticity of the images by reaching out to the shortlet realtor to send them to you via email or Whatsapp. When booking a shortlet, ensure that proper safety measures are in place to protect you. Look for a shortlet that is rightly positioned in a secure community. This is very essential.

Put a call through to the numbers you see on the website and begin negotiations as you target a good deal. A three-bedroom shortlet can be as low as N70k and as high as N150k per day. It all depends on the facilities they have and their location. The longer you stay, you will get a discount, and it keeps getting better.

Once you get the price you want, proceed to fill out their forms online with your details. They often ask for ID cards, so make sure to provide the right identification. Some shortlets also state their terms and conditions. Make sure you read them. For example, some do not entertain parties or allow smoking in the apartments. Some also limit the number of cars you can park in the compound.

Make a deposit representing part of the amount you are due to pay. It is always advisable not to pay the full amount. That way, if the apartment does not meet your taste, you can leave easily. Due to your dissatisfaction, you can request a refund.

Wait for approval: Once payment is confirmed, you receive an email and SMS notification of their door access code and Google Maps address to the space. After being checked in, guests simply use WhatsApp or text messages to request concierge services, which are available 24/7.

Furthermore, it’s always a smart idea to let friends or family members know about your travel arrangements and to give them the address of your rental home.