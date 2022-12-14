Applications for the 2023/2024 academic session of DAAD Scholarships will open tomorrow December 15, 2022.

DAAD is the German Academic Exchange Service and the world’s largest funding organization supporting exchange students and researchers from across the world.

DAAD offers fully-funded scholarships to students from different countries who want to pursue their education in Germany. Each year, more than 10,000 scholarships are available to international students.

Scholarships Details: The DAAD Scholarships offers full-time master’s and Doctoral Degree Programs for all international candidates at top German Universities. The scholarships offer the following benefits:

Fully funded scholarship

Experience studying at a German university

861 euros per month will be given to the recipients

Doctoral students will receive 1200 euros per month.

Academic, health, travel, rent and accommodation for family members expenses will be covered

International students in Germany are also allowed to work part-time in their free time where they can earn an average salary of €450 to €600 per month.

DAAD Scholarship Duration: A DAAD-sponsored master’s programme typically lasts between 12 to 24 months while PhD programmes last up to 36 months.

Courses of study: The scholarship covers the following fields:

Business Administration Cooperation for Development. Complementary Sciences and Engineering. Economics. Forestry and agricultural sciences Natural and environmental sciences. Health and medicine. Media study Law, education and social sciences Urban and regional planning. Political economics.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates from all developing countries (including Nigeria) are eligible for the scholarship.

Applicants must have completed four years of Bachelor’s degree.

A person’s academic degree must be at most six years.

2 years of work experience in a relevant field.

Documents for application: To apply for the scholarship, interested candidates should ensure they have the following documents:

Hand-signed CV/resume

Two-page hand-signed motivation letter

An academic recommendation letter must be approved and signed.

Professional recommendation letters from your company with an authorized signature.

Acknowledgement of employment from your home country

English Proficiency tests- IELTS (band 6) minimum score of 550,

DSH 2 or Test DaF4 certificate that is equal to or more than the B1 level at the time of application.

Verified academic degrees.

Application process: Submit a complete application to the particular postgraduate programme you are interested in.

A selection board will recommend DAAD Scholarships to potential candidates.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed and asked to provide a complete application To DAAD official website.

The selection process will be completed, and applicants will be informed.

To apply for the DAAD scholarship, visit the official link.