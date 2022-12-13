The International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ), in collaboration with ONE Campaign and the Elliott Family, is calling for entries for the 2023 Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling.

The prize recognizes rising African journalists who work to amplify the voices of the continent and endeavour to shed light on the profound changes happening there.

Winners will be chosen based on the quality of their articles and the effect that their contributions have had on the continent. Submissions in all media are encouraged, especially those that show excellent writing skills along with analytical prowess.

The winners will also have the opportunity to spend up to two weeks at The Economist’s headquarters in London or participate in a custom study tour of US newsrooms in addition to receiving a $5,000 cash prize and a personalized crystal award.

The Eligibility Criteria: English-speaking journalists who cover news in Africa for print, broadcast, or online media are eligible to enter the competition.

A maximum of 10 years of journalism experience is required for applicants.

Each applicant must submit one published piece that, through careful reporting and compelling storytelling, best represents Africa.

A copy of the published story or broadcast clip must be submitted in English. Multimedia submissions may include web, audio, video, visual, or mixed media.

The submitted story must have been published between December 1, 2021, and December 1, 2022.

The winners will be selected based on the decision of media leaders and members of a distinguished international jury from the US, UK, and Africa. Applicants will be notified by the spring of 2023.

How to Apply: The application form for the 2023 cycle is available here. The deadline for applications is January 31, 2023.

About the Award: The Award was established in honour of Michael Elliott, an outstanding editor, philanthropist, and former ICFJ director, whose life was committed to the power of storytelling to improve the human condition.

He had served as a distinguished editor at The Economist, Newsweek, and Time before becoming CEO of ONE. His dream was to establish an award that honours emerging journalists who are committed to advancing Africa.

About ICFJ: The International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) is a non-profit, professional organization located in Washington, D.C., United States, that promotes journalism worldwide and has been in existence since 1984.

Over 70,000 journalists from 180 countries have benefitted since its inception through its practical training, workshops, seminars, fellowships and international exchanges with reporters and media managers around the globe.