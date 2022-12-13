The governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, on Tuesday signed the state’s 2023 appropriation bill of N259 billion into law.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Governor’s Lodge in Awka, Governor Soludo noted that the 2023 budget was premised on five pillars.

According to him, the pillars are Security, Law and Order; Economic Transformation; Social Agenda; Human Capital Development/Transformation of Government Works and the Environment.

Budget of Acceleration: Soludo had on November 10 presented a proposed budget of N259 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration. He said that his administration was ready to deliver quality governance to the people of Anambra and that all the five policy thrusts would get equal and simultaneous attention. He said

“I want to thank the parliament for this productive partnership, especially the leadership, which ensures the expeditious scrutiny of the 2023 budget. This is the type of partnership we want to build the Anambra of our dream.

“This is the Budget of Acceleration, one that, despite the challenges of insecurity, and economic downturn, we are still pressing the accelerator. This budget prioritises five major areas of focus as presented in my budget speech. We are now set to deliver for next year, with the budget in hand, let us get it done.”

Good roads for Yuletide: Speaking further, the governor said he had met with local government chairmen on the condition of state roads and made funds available for palliative work on them.

He said this will ensure that the roads are motorable during Christmas and New Year ahead of the completion of major construction works on the state roads.

He noted that unprecedented flooding the state faced washed off roads and bridges but assured the citizens that primary intervention was coming their way.

He also pointed out that the state had spent about N2 billion on executing palliative works on federal roads in shape since he assumed office.

“Our palliative is not just the normal palliative that will make it motorable for days; the roads will be built to last, the quality is unprecedented, and they will endure for a long time,” he said.