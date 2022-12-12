Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today’s session with a gain of N10 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.
In the same vein, the All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.04% to close at 48,899.08 points.
As of the close of the market on Monday, December 12, the stock market value stood at N26.6 trillion. Year-to-date, the stock market has advanced by 6182.64 basis points or 14.47%.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as LEARNAFRCA led 10 gainers, with 12 losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 48,899.08 points
- Previous ASI: 48,881.93 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.04%
- % Y-t-D: 14.47%
- Market Cap: N 26.634trillion
- Volume: 236.5 million
- Value: N2.51billion
- Deals: 3,334
NGX Top ASI gainers
- LEARNAFRCA up +9.70% to close at N1.81
- JAIZBANK up +9.20% to close at N 0.95
- SCOA up + 8.86% to close at N0.86
- SUNUASSUR up +7.14% to close at N0.30
- JAPAULGOLD up +3.70% to close at N0.28
NGX Top ASI losers
- ROYALEX down – 9.88% to close at N0.73
- NEIMETH down – 8.57% to close at N1.28
- MANSARD down – 4.52% to close at N1.90
- COURTVILLE down – 2.17% to close at N0.45
- UPDC down – 2.17% to close at N0.90
Top 3 by Volume
- ACCESSCORP – 120,976,121
- JAIZBANK 19,036,767
- GTCO – 17,196,252
Top 3 by Value
- ACCESSCORP- N1,028,391,007
- GTCO– N361,311,429
- MTNN – N196,989,260
Leave a Reply