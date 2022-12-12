Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today’s session with a gain of N10 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.

In the same vein, the All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.04% to close at 48,899.08 points.

As of the close of the market on Monday, December 12, the stock market value stood at N26.6 trillion. Year-to-date, the stock market has advanced by 6182.64 basis points or 14.47%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as LEARNAFRCA led 10 gainers, with 12 losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 48,899.08 points

Previous ASI: 48,881.93 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.04%

% Y-t-D: 14.47%

Market Cap: N 26.634trillion

Volume: 236.5 million

Value: N2.51billion

Deals: 3,334

NGX Top ASI gainers

LEARNAFRCA up +9.70% to close at N1.81

JAIZBANK up +9.20% to close at N 0.95

SCOA up + 8.86% to close at N0.86

SUNUASSUR up +7.14% to close at N0.30

JAPAULGOLD up +3.70% to close at N0.28

NGX Top ASI losers

ROYALEX down – 9.88% to close at N0.73

NEIMETH down – 8.57% to close at N1.28

MANSARD down – 4.52% to close at N1.90

COURTVILLE down – 2.17% to close at N0.45

UPDC down – 2.17% to close at N0.90

Top 3 by Volume

ACCESSCORP – 120,976,121

JAIZBANK 19,036,767

GTCO – 17,196,252

Top 3 by Value

ACCESSCORP- N1,028,391,007

GTCO– N361,311,429

MTNN – N196,989,260