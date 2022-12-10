The famous footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been in the spotlight for so long. He is a five-time FIFA player of the year and in 2020 became the first active team-sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings.

He is also the most-followed personality on Instagram after recently crossing 500 million followership on the platform. This made him one of the most digitally influential people on the planet.

As of November 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth is put at roughly $500 million, making him one of the richest athletes in the world.

Ronaldo’s Background: As we all know, Ronaldo grew up in extreme poverty. Born in 1985, Ronaldo grew up in Funchal, Portugal, raised by Maria Dolores and the late Jose Dinis. As the last-born child of his parents, the media has it that his mum and dad pampered him a lot.

When Ronaldo was of schooling age, he got enrolled at Escola Básica e Secundária Gonçalves Zarco, where he began his elementary education. He was not interested in studying. Instead, he was more concerned about accompanying his father to Andorinha Football club in Funchal. This was where José Dinis Aveiro took up a second job as a kit man.

To keep a close watch over him, his father José Dinis decided to take a full-time job as a kit man at the academy. Helping his son lay a solid career foundation was an important role for Dinis.

Despite coming from a poor family, Cristiano Ronaldo’s parents showed they could afford him what money couldn’t buy. His early football career wouldn’t have kicked off well if his parents had not supported him.

His secrets to success: Listed below are Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10 secrets to success.

Work on your talent. Maintain a high level of excellence. Compete to be the best. Persevere in the face of daunting challenges. Surround yourself with great people. Learn from your defeats. Have a winner’s mentality. Believe anything is possible. Enjoy the moment. Have fun.

If you wish to be as successful as Cristiano Ronaldo, consider adopting his secrets. The good thing is that these tips could work for you, no matter your profession.