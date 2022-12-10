The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 1.51% during the week ended 9th December 2022. This is following the 1.26% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 1.51% from 48,154.65 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 48,881.93 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N26.625 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 2.56% and a year-to-date gain of 14.43%.

Equity market performance

A total of f 1.225 billion shares valued at N15.243 billion were traded during the week across 15,317 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 839.978 million units of shares valued at N12.418 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 16,183 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 514.067 million shares valued at N5.104 billion traded in 6,489 deals; thereby contributing 41.97% and 33.48% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Construction/Real estate Industry followed with 463.348 million shares worth N1.620 billion million in 210 deals while the Conglomerates Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 69.017 million shares worth N86.431 million in 528 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely UPDC, FBNH and TRANSCORP accounted for r 765.230 million shares worth N4.282 billion in 847 deals, contributing 62.47% and 28.09% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Similarly, 9 indexes finished lower, while 8 indexes appreciated except for NGX ASeM Index and NGX Growth index which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

BUACEMENT up + 19.09% to close at N91.70

ROYALEX up + 12.50% to close at N0.81

ETI up + 11.44% to close at N11.20

GUINNESS up + 10.00% to close at N69.30

PRESTIGE up + 9.52% to close at N0.46

Top Losers

SCOA down – 25.47% to close at N0.79

NB down – 14.44% to close at N38.50

UNITYBNK down – 14.04% to close at N0.49

CAPHOTEL down – 9.80% to close at N2.76

GEREGU down – 9.61% to close at N111.00

Summary

Thirty-one (31) equities appreciated during the week, lower than thirty-seven (37) equities in the previous week. Twenty-six (26) equities depreciated, higher than twenty-five (25) in the previous week, while one hundred (100) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-five (95) equities recorded in the previous week.