BUA Cement Plc, one of the major Cement manufacturing firms listed on the industrial goods sub-sector of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX), recorded a gain of N498.006 billion at the end of weekly trading to lead the gainers’ chart of the week.

The gain followed sustained positive sentiment witnessed on stock throughout last week.

Checks by Nairametrics showed that the industrial goods stock grew by 19.09% to N91.70 per share from N77.00 with which it opened the trading week on Monday 5th December.

Further analysis showed BUA closed the trading week with N3.105 trillion in market capitalisation, as against N2.607 trillion at the beginning of the trading week.

Other gainers for the week:

ROYALEX up + 12.50% to close at N0.81

ETI up + 11.44% to close at N11.20

GUINNESS up + 10.00% to close at N69.30

PRESTIGE up + 9.52% to close at N0.46

In case you missed it: following BUA’s gain, the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.51% to close the week at 48,881.93 and N26.625 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher except for NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which depreciated by 0.91%, 1.23%, 0.25%, 0.39%, 1.53%, 0.79%, 0.79%, 0.21% and 0.01% respectively while the NGX Growth and NGX ASeM indices closed flat.

A total of 1.225 billion shares worth N15.243 billion in 15,317 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 839.978 million shares valued at N12.418 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,183 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 514.067 million shares valued at N5.104 billion traded in 6,489 deals; thus contributing 41.97% and 33.48% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Construction/Real Estate Industry followed with 463.348 million shares worth N1.620 billion in 210 deals. The third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 69.017 million shares worth N86.431 million in 528 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust, FBN Holdings Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 765.230 million shares worth N4.282 billion in 847 deals, contributing 62.47% and 28.09% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.