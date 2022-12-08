Aside from the UK and Germany, The Netherlands is one of the top locations for international students seeking free studies in Europe.

Dutch universities offer many scholarships funded by the Dutch Government and institutions, and the degrees they offer are widely recognized worldwide.

Highlighted below are some of the available scholarships Nigerians can apply for ahead of the 2023 session.

International students from countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who want to pursue a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree at participating universities in Holland are eligible for the Holland Scholarship. You will receive the scholarship, which is worth €5,000, during the first academic year.

The Orange Knowledge Programme aims to advance individual and organizational development in higher and vocational education as well as other areas connected to the program countries’ priority themes. An OKP scholarship is intended to supplement the salary that you will continue to receive during the scholarship period. The scholarship contributes to the cost of living and costs such as tuition fees, visa, travel, insurance etc.

Dutch universities take part in a variety of study programs funded by Erasmus Mundus Scholarships. The scholarships enable international students to pursue an Erasmus Mundus study program in the Netherlands.

The Leiden University Excellence Scholarship Programme (LExS) is open to outstanding non-EU/EEA students enrolled in any of Leiden University’s MA, MSc, or LL.M programs. The scholarships are worth €10,000 of the tuition fee, €15,000 of the tuition fee, or the total tuition fee minus the home fee.

Maastricht University (UM) offers High Potential Scholarships to talented students from outside the EEA to pursue any UM master’s or graduate program for professionals, except for the School of Business and Economics. The scholarships cover tuition, monthly living expenses, insurance, and visa costs.

The Radboud Scholarship Programme provides a limited number of talented prospective non-EEA students with the opportunity to pursue a full English-taught Master’s degree program at Radboud University Nijmegen.

The tuition fee for an EEA student will be waived and costs covered.

The Utrecht Excellence Scholarship offers some outstanding prospective students the opportunity to pursue a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a selected number of fields at Utrecht University. The Utrecht Excellence scholarship can be awarded as tuition fees OR tuition fees plus 11.000 euro living expenses.

The Erik Bleumink Fund Scholarships are usually awarded for any 1 year or 2 years Master’s degree program offered at the University of Groningen. The grant covers the tuition fees plus the costs of international travel, subsistence, books, and health insurance.

The Justus and Louise van Effen scholarship aims to financially support outstanding international MSc students who wish to study at TU Delft. The scholarship is a full scholarship, covering tuition and living expenses monthly.

The University of Amsterdam aims to attract the world’s brightest students from outside the European Economic Area to apply for an Amsterdam Merit Scholarship. Depending on the faculty, the scholarship can vary between €2,000 – €25,000.

The University of Twente Scholarships (UTS) are given to outstanding students from both EU/EEA and non-EU/EEA countries who are pursuing a graduate program (MSc) at the University of Twente. For one year, the scholarship amount ranges from € 6,000 to € 25,000.

The VU Fellowship Programme (VUFP) awards talented prospective students from outside the EU/EEA to pursue a degree in a variety of Master’s programs at VU University.

The fellowship awards €15.000 to non-EEA students who pay tuition fees.