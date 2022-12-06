Village Capital Financial Solutions for Migrants is an accelerator for impact-driven startups creating bold solutions to increase the financial inclusion of migrants, including refugees, with a focus on women.

The Impact-linked Fund for Gender Inclusive Fintechs (ILF for GIF) funds this program with the aim to increase migrants’ access to financial services and employment opportunities across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia by supporting innovation.

About the award: The program will establish and hone a comprehensive, contextualized understanding of the obstacles to financial inclusion faced by migrants, especially migrant women, in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. 30+ startups addressing those challenges will be identified and scaled through the acceleration process.

Who is Eligible?

Must be a for-profit organization with operations in one of the following regions: Sub-Saharan Africa, MENAT, South Asia, or Southeast Asia

Must offer a market-based solution that addresses the needs of or has the potential to assist migrants

At the very least, have a minimum viable product (MVP) and some traction. If the value proposition presented is deemed to be strong, relaxation may be granted for products still under development.

Possess meaningful customer or business validation (not restricted to revenue, but can also include the quantity of users, the success of pilot studies, and/or strategic alliances)

Startups with founders from a variety of backgrounds, and those that focus on serving migrant women consumers will be preferred

Award benefits

Network and mentor investors, strategic partners, founders, and business leaders.

Connect with other founders in your field as well as the larger investor and alumni network. Participate in simulated board meetings with representatives from relevant institutions, corporations, and investors who can assist their organization in growing.

Receive training through workshops that are interactive and provide post-program support

Opportunities to network and receive mentorship from investors, strategic partners, founders, and business leaders.

Receive one-on-one coaching with an investment analyst focused on building a financial model, identifying unit economics, and on using financial metrics to drive both their business and investor diligence.

Exposure on Village Capital’s program website and other communications collateral.

All selected companies will be screened for eligibility to receive funding from the Impact-linked Fund for Gender-Inclusive Fintechs.

For applicants from Sub-Saharan Africa, apply through the abaca platform here. The deadline is 6th of January, 2023.

About Village Capital: Village Capital supports early-stage startups across thematic areas in emergent sectors such as Climate Innovation & Adaptation, Economic Mobility, and Equitable Access to Essential Services.

At Village Capital, the growth of sustainable and impactful businesses is fueled by unlocking capital for early-stage entrepreneurs who are building emergent solutions for social, economic, and environmental challenges around the world.

Village Capital has run 150+ accelerators, equipping founders with unique tools, as well as supporting 1,400+ startups and 20,000 entrepreneurs around the world. 45% of these are women-led.

