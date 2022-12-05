The management of Med-View Airline has kicked against the invasion of its property by some officials of First Bank Plc over the alleged N4 billion debt owed to the financial institution.

The airline also accused the bank of abuse of the court process, saying that the invasion of its properties in the Ikeja and Lekki areas of Lagos on Monday was in contravention of the court ruling.

The airline, through its counsel, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) said on Monday that its client’s properties were invaded by a team of policemen under the guise of executing a court order by the bank. The council condemned the invasion, insisting that the bank violated court proceedings.

According to him, he had read a copy of the ex-parte order made by Hon Justice Lawal Akapo in Suit No. ID/6251/GCMW/22 was delivered on November 22, stressing that this did not include taking possession or sealing the properties of the airline.

Rather, he said Justice Akapo ordered the preservation of the assets of the airline, from the sale or other alienation pending compliance with the pre-action protocol procedure by First Bank and is yet to file an action in respect of the alleged debt.

According to Lawal, the second and third ex parte orders secured by the bank were granted by Hon Justice Oluyemi in Suit No ID/6241/GCMW/22 and ID/6243/GCMW/22 both delivered on November 22, to take over the residential house of the managing director of the airline situated at Olabanji Olajide Street off Admiralty way Lekki Phase 1, pending compliance with pre-action protocol procedures by the bank.

Disappointment about action: He expressed disappointment at Monday’s invasion and sealing of its client’s properties in the Ikeja and Lekki area of the state.

“We have held meetings with the bank officials and exchanged correspondence on amicable resolution of any outstanding debt and for the parties to resume normal banking relationship.

“So, it came to us as a rude shock this morning (Monday) when policemen invaded our clients’ properties in Ikeja and Lekki, chased everyone away, and sealed the properties as if the final judgment had been awarded in favor of the bank on the alleged debt.

“We believe that this is an illegality and an institution like First Bank, with the full complement of the legal department and which we hold in high esteem, should not be involved in this type of action. We are taking appropriate steps to seek justice and remedy for our clients by due process of law,” he said.