The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed says the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not mean anything to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known by Baba-Ahmed on Sunday night while featuring as a guest at a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, monitored by Nairametrics.

Baba-Ahmed, during the interview, said Buhari will unmake Tinubu after all his political successes and helping him to win the presidential election after initial failed attempts.

Credible elections legacy: Baba-Ahmed, who is the running mate to Peter Obi said,

“At the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), he (Buhari) said the only legacy he can leave is a credible election. Now, this is a heartbreak for APC,” said Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“Who made Buhari after Almighty Allah? Tinubu. All the failed attempts (of Buhari), Tinubu came and added millions of votes and made Buhari.

“Who is going to unmake Tinubu after all his political successes? Buhari, because Buhari has finished his eight years. It is not about how well Nigeria was run or how badly Nigeria was run, they have finished with Nigeria, they have finished with everybody. Tinubu can go to blazes; it means nothing to Buhari and that is Buhari for you.”

Obi well-received in the north: Baba-Ahmed also said he has demolished all the roadblocks mounted on the path of Obi in the north, noting that the former governor of Anambra State is now well-received by youths and other demographical brackets in the region, which traditionally boasts of numerical strength during presidential elections.

He noted that the ruling APC and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are as good as gone and the only party in the country at the moment is the Labour Party.