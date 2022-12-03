The Chief Executive Officer of Greenforce Group, Chidera Ejiofor, believes it is possible to power 10 million Nigerian homes with renewable energy by 2030.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV earlier today, Ejiofor noted that achieving this would be a great milestone for the country.

He further addressed the current growth of renewable energy adoption across Nigeria, saying:

“We are still very far from achieving set goals. But with the adequate collaboration of stakeholders like the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Electricity Commission (NERC), power distribution companies (DisCos), and, renewable energy companies in the country, one million homes can be powered by renewable energy within a 12-month space.”

Here’s how to achieve this: To achieve this, Ejiofor said the Nigerian government and stakeholders need to ensure that there is an adequate implementation of renewable energy policies. He also suggested government-based incentives for switching to renewable energy sources from carbon sources as this will speed up the process of adoption on the part of the citizens.

Renewable energy firms needed: According to Ejiofor, there are still not enough renewable energy companies in Nigeria, as there are so many communities to be empowered. He believes more renewable energy companies need to be operational across various communities in all the states of the federation. He said:

“In Lagos for instance, we do not have business centres that run on off-grid power, we do not have people with small businesses that have renewable energy solutions to solve all their energy problems, so we are still very far from achieving the goal of mass renewable energy adoption.”

Renewable energy-based education: While speaking, Ejiofor pointed out the fact that renewable energy should be implemented in the country’s educational systems, to educate the young ones, so they can have an idea of how to operate renewable energy systems. This way, Nigeria will have more renewable energy companies by 2030, to support the already active enterprises.

Concerted effort from stakeholders: Commenting on why Africans should commit to climate change goals, Ejiofor said it is the responsibility of every human to think of ways to support the fight against climate change impacts. He said:

“We must, first of all, reduce carbon emissions, and electric vehicles and purchase appliances that do not require so much energy and can cope with renewable energy sources. We must support renewable energy initiatives in our local communities. It is not only the job of the government but is also a communal effort.”

He suggests that Africans can commit to changing their behaviour and energy purchases to contribute to the fight against climate change, highlighting the fact that Africans must not look to the West for support every time, but must use what they have to meet climate goals. He said Africans should:

Purchase appliances that consume less energy

Buy cars that are electric or hybrid

Encourage tree planting

Discourage tire burning and other local practices that contribute to C02 emissions.

For the record: Ejiofor believes that Africa must mine lead and lithium to have batteries, which are an integral part of the renewable energy value chain. While addressing the challenge of managing electronic waste (e-waste) in the country, Ejiofor said when batteries have reached the end of their life cycle, the plastics can be turned into plastic pellets, the lead dust can be sold to factories and the lead can be exported back to the West.