Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the day with a gain of N271 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.04% to close at 48.154.65 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N271 billion.

As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N26.2 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 5438.21 basis points or 12.73%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as THOMASWY led 23 gainers, with 14 losers topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 48.154.65 points

Previous ASI: 47,656.64 points

Percentage Day Change: 1.04%

% Y-t-D: 12.73%

Market Cap: N 26,228 trillion

Volume: 159.8 million

Value: N5.04 billion

Deals: 3,080

NGX Top ASI gainers

THOMASWY up +10.00% to close at N0.44

WEMABANK up +9.94% to close at N3.43

ARDOVA up + 9.71% to close at N15.25

PZ up +9.55% to close at N10.90

NEIMETH up +9.45% to close at N1.39

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 9.35 % to close at N1.26

JAPAULGOLD down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

NASCON down – 6.54% to close at N10.00

GEREGU down – 5.68% to close at N122.80

CORNERST down – 4.00% to close at N0.48

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 47,952,376

MTNN – 14,513,544

FCMB – 13,367,300

Top 3 by Value

MTNN- N3,185,978,133

FBNH – N536,961,847

AIRTELAFRI – N443,745,815