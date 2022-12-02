Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the day with a gain of N271 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.04% to close at 48.154.65 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N271 billion.
As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N26.2 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 5438.21 basis points or 12.73%.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as THOMASWY led 23 gainers, with 14 losers topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 48.154.65 points
- Previous ASI: 47,656.64 points
- Percentage Day Change: 1.04%
- % Y-t-D: 12.73%
- Market Cap: N 26,228 trillion
- Volume: 159.8 million
- Value: N5.04 billion
- Deals: 3,080
NGX Top ASI gainers
- THOMASWY up +10.00% to close at N0.44
- WEMABANK up +9.94% to close at N3.43
- ARDOVA up + 9.71% to close at N15.25
- PZ up +9.55% to close at N10.90
- NEIMETH up +9.45% to close at N1.39
NGX Top ASI losers
- ACADEMY down – 9.35 % to close at N1.26
- JAPAULGOLD down – 6.90% to close at N0.27
- NASCON down – 6.54% to close at N10.00
- GEREGU down – 5.68% to close at N122.80
- CORNERST down – 4.00% to close at N0.48
Top 3 by Volume
- FBNH – 47,952,376
- MTNN – 14,513,544
- FCMB – 13,367,300
Top 3 by Value
- MTNN- N3,185,978,133
- FBNH – N536,961,847
- AIRTELAFRI – N443,745,815
