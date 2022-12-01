The Global Health Corp (GHC) is looking for talented young leaders with a variety of skill sets and backgrounds to join and contribute to the movement for health equity.

Young professionals from 13 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa will be selected by GHC through a highly selective process, to work for 13 months in high-impact positions on the front lines of global health.

GHC currently assigns fellows to Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Benefits to applying: As a catalyst for aspiring leaders, the Global Health Corp (GHC) Fellowship Programme gives successful applicants access to:

Participate in bespoke training

Learn as you go

Become part of a supportive and dynamic community

Build your resilience

Eligibility and application: Applications are now being accepted for the 2023–2024 Africa fellowship class through January 11, 2023. Candidates should be potential high-impact leaders from a variety of industries and backgrounds who bring the expertise required to close significant gaps in the health system.

News continues after this ad

By the start of the fellowship, fellows must:

Be 30 years of age or younger.

Hold a bachelor’s or undergraduate university degree.

Be proficient in English.

Be a citizen or legal permanent resident of Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, or Zimbabwe.

Start application here

News continues after this ad

About Global Health Corp (GHC): Global Health Corp (GHC) was founded on the premise that leadership is the most powerful change agent in global health. As a result, GHC offers an exciting leadership opportunity in which skills are developed and fellows gain experience with a high-impact health organization.

Your personal and professional growth will be catalyzed during the fellowship period. Participants will also be placed within a global and diverse network of bright, young, and committed health equity champions.

The end goal is to enable applicants to commence their careers working towards equitable health systems.

So far, a total of 1150 fellows and alumni comprise the GHC network.

83% of GHC alumni hold mid- to senior-leadership roles

400+ health organizations employ GHC leaders.

76 % of fellows and alumni have spoken publicly, published writing, or participated in advocacy efforts this year.