The European Union (EU) has opened applications for the Erasmus+ postgraduate scholarship program to study in some of the most prestigious universities within and outside Europe, starting in 2023.

The Erasmus+ is the EU’s flagship program for education, training, youth, and sports. The scholarship program is part of its effort to increase higher education opportunities for young Nigerian graduates.

Additionally, it makes it possible for young people, students, and staff to work with European higher education institutions.

In particular, as Nigeria approaches another election cycle, the program strongly emphasizes social inclusion, green, and digital transitions, and encourages young people to participate in democratic processes.

Another benefit of the Erasmus+ program is that it gives participants the chance to travel and collaborate with nations outside of Europe to promote the development of inclusive, cohesive, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced societies.

Other benefits of the program are: improved career prospects, increased entrepreneurship capacities, boosted digital competencies and foreign language knowledge are some of the benefits of the program.

Program format: The applicant must be a master’s level student from any part of the world.

The applicant should also have a bachelor’s degree (first degree) or be in her/his last year of bachelor studies or equivalent, and graduate before the master’s program starts.

The studies, which are expected to last 12 to 24 months, will involve each beneficiary studying at various universities in at least two EU member states.

Activities and outcomes: The program covers the period of study, research, placement activities, thesis preparation, and defense, in line with the requirement of the joint master.

The latter comprises at least 2 study periods in 2 countries, which must be different from your country of residence. Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters offer different study tracks to meet this condition.

The type of degree awarded is either a joint degree (i.e. one single degree certificate issued on behalf of at least two higher education institutions) or multiple degrees (i.e. at least two-degree certificates issued by two higher education institutions of the consortium).

Check the online catalog of Erasmus Mundus masters programs for detailed information about these EU-funded programs.

About Erasmus Mundus Master’s scholarships: Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters are master-level, high-level, integrated study programs created and offered by a global alliance of higher education institutions (HEI).

They involve at least three higher education institutions from three different nations, at least two of which must be EU member states and third countries affiliated with the program (previously called Programme Countries).

The EU aims at fostering excellence and internationalization of the participating institutions by supporting these jointly recognized Master’s degrees. The support is in the form of scholarships, which cover the cost of a student’s participation in the program, travel, and a living allowance.

A growing number of Nigerians have been chosen for the Erasmus+ scholarship program, which has quadrupled in the last four years, increasing from 44 awardees in 2019 to over 200 young Nigerians in 2022.