The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a gain of N184 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain dominance on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.23% to close at 47,322.97 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N184 billion.

As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N25.9 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 4943.6 basis points or 11.57%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as WEMABANK led 21 gainers, with 9 losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,660.04 points

Previous ASI: 47,322.97 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.71%

% Y-t-D: 11.57%

Market Cap: N 25,959 trillion

Volume: 107.01 million

Value: N1.31 billion

Deals: 3,227

NGX Top ASI gainers

WEMABANK up +10.00% to close at N3.30

UACN up +9.95% to close at N10.50

ACADEMY up + 9.45% to close at N1.39

UCAP up +8.10% to close at N13.35

ABCTRANS up +8.00% to close at N0.27

NGX Top ASI losers

ROYALEX down – 10.00% to close at N0.63

REDSTAR down – 9.25% to close at N2.06

PRESTIGE down – 8.51% to close at N0.43

NB down – 7.08% to close at N42.00

RTBRISCOE down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 12,528,964

FIDELITYBK – 10,252,686

ZENITHBANK – 8,039,764

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N174,545,051

STANBIC – N154,529,890

FBNH – N139,636,860